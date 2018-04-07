First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ply Gem were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ply Gem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ply Gem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ply Gem during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ply Gem during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ply Gem by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

PGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ply Gem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGEM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.82, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.36. Ply Gem has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.93 million. Ply Gem had a return on equity of 144.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ply Gem will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ply Gem news, insider John L. Buckley sold 32,725 shares of Ply Gem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $719,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products.

