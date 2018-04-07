Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fluor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fluor by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,147,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,118.82, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Fluor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

