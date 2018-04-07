First Trust Advisors LP Has $563,000 Holdings in CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. ING Groep NV raised its stake in CF Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $4,863,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $43.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of CF stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

