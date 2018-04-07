First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FCAL opened at $50.24 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

First Trust California Municipal High income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

