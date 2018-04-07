First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (FXG)

First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA:FXG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXG opened at $46.90 on Friday. First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

