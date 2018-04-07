FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (FGM)

FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND (BMV:FGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of BMV:FGM opened at $49.66 on Friday. FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

