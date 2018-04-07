Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd (FXR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd (NYSEARCA:FXR) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,467,000 after purchasing an additional 764,588 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 286,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXR opened at $38.75 on Friday. First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $42.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

