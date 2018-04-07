First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

FPEI stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-trust-institutional-preferred-securities-and-income-etf-fpei-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.