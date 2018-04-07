First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $63.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-developed-international-etf-rfdi-declares-0-09-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.