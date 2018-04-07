First Virginia Community Bank (FVCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Virginia Community Bank (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Virginia Community Bank in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of First Virginia Community Bank stock remained flat at $$17.35 during trading on Wednesday. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.02. First Virginia Community Bank has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

First Virginia Community Bank Company Profile

First Virginia Community Bank is a bank that provides financial services. The Bank is focused on the Northern Virginia business community. The Bank’s branches include Arlington Branch, Fairfax Branch, Manassas Branch, Reston Branch, Springfield Branch and Ashburn Branch. It offers its services in various categories, such as business banking and personal banking.

