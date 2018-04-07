FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $726,690.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $726,690.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gatecoin, BigONE, Bittrex, OKEx and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

