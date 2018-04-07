FirstEnergy (FE) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy earned a daily sentiment score of -0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 41.8917064333759 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.09 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.20. 3,919,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,499. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16,336.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

