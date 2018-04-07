FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2,485.54, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.47. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.13 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential, and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

