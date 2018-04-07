Flash (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Flash has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $9,655.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00680785 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00180794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

