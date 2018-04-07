Flaxscript Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLAX)

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Flaxscript coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a total market cap of $73,953.00 and $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flaxscript has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00676316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,611,568 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org.

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

