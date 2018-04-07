Flex (FLEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,648.43, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Flex had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Flex by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

