News articles about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 43.685862350165 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ESG remained flat at $$63.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/flexshares-stoxx-us-esg-impact-index-fund-esg-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.