FLiK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $487.00 (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, FLiK has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. FLiK has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $487.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLiK token can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00675979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00177794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io.

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

