Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 96,996 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 710.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 108.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Floor & Decor to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 44,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,216,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,870 over the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $5,491.77 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

