Flowers Foods’ (FLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,690.27, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

