The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (FLDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLDM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLDM. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.10 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.77, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $45,142.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 723,607 shares of company stock worth $4,498,707 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

