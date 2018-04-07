Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Insider Buys $41,485.20 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $41,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 7,720 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,088.40.

On Monday, March 26th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 21,020 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,546.60.

On Thursday, March 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 7,500 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $46,275.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 250,355 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,718.75.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 13,950 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,139.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 53,610 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $307,185.30.

On Monday, February 5th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 50,987 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $303,882.52.

On Thursday, February 1st, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 152,891 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $944,866.38.

FLDM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.99.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 118.56% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.10 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

