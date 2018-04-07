Flushing Financial (FFIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of FFIC opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.31, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 8.59%. equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Flushing Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna M. Obrien sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $166,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/flushing-financial-ffic-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.