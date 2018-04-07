Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Fly Leasing worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 101,872 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 236,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Fly Leasing in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42, a P/E ratio of 148.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

