Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Flycoin has a market cap of $354,252.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Flycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00024041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Profile

Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

