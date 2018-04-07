Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00024041 BTC on major exchanges. Flycoin has a market cap of $347,599.00 and $10.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000481 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Flycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.