Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) versus Stada Arzneimittel (STDAF) Financial Review

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FOMX) and Stada Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Stada Arzneimittel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stada Arzneimittel 2 0 0 0 1.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.29%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Stada Arzneimittel.

Profitability

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Stada Arzneimittel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -1,791.09% -70.93% -64.21% Stada Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stada Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Stada Arzneimittel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 50.65 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -2.81 Stada Arzneimittel $2.61 billion 2.54 N/A N/A N/A

Stada Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Stada Arzneimittel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions. Its product candidates include FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104. Its lead product candidate, FMX101, is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. FMX102 is a formulation of its minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of impetigo. FMX103 is a topical foam formulation of minocycline for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Papulopustular rosacea. FDX104 is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic doxycycline for the treatment of severe acne-like rashes induced by chemotherapy. It has conducted one Phase II clinical trial for each of FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104.

Stada Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidine naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Pantoprazole for stomach ulcer/reflux; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Enalapril for high blood pressure indications. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go a Parkinsons medicine; Aqualor for rhinitis/sore throat; Grippostad a cold medicine; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease indications, as well as Ladival a sun protection product. The company is also involved in the wholesale activities in the pharmaceutical market. It serves patients and consumers, doctors, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, hospitals, mail-order companies, buying groups, wholesalers, and other service providers in the health care market, as well as public or private health insurance organizations. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

