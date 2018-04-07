Forbidden Technologies (FBT) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares

Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) insider Ian McDonough bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($21,055.59).

Shares of LON FBT traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 1,902,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,423. Forbidden Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.11).

Forbidden Technologies Company Profile

Forbidden Technologies plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology. The Company is engaged in developing cloud video platform used for its Forscene professional editing suite, its video social network, eva, and its online video editor, Captevate.

