Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (FTSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSC) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FTSC stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.17).

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Company Profile

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc, formerly Foresight Solar VCT PLC, is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in developing photovoltaic solar. The Company is investigating opportunities for investments in businesses in the energy industry, particularly where there are synergies with its operations.

