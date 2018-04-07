Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1458596917556 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Gabelli raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

FBHS stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,790. The company has a market capitalization of $9,109.43, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

