Contrasting Foxtons (FXTGY) and Noah (NOAH)

Foxtons (OTCMKTS: FXTGY) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Foxtons and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foxtons and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons $151.62 million 1.81 $6.89 million $0.15 13.27 Noah $434.49 million 6.22 $118.37 million $2.01 23.77

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons. Foxtons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Foxtons has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Foxtons pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Noah does not pay a dividend. Foxtons pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons N/A N/A N/A Noah 30.77% 18.44% 12.38%

Summary

Noah beats Foxtons on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foxtons Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China. It provides direct access to China’s high net worth population. With approximately 1,100 relationship managers in over 130 branch offices, its coverage network includes China’s regions where high net worth population is concentrated, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Bohai Rim and other regions. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter (OTC) wealth management and OTC asset management products, mutual fund products and asset management plans originated in China and designed to cater to the needs of China’s high net worth population.

