Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$102.50 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$86.57. The company had a trading volume of 295,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,937. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$85.21 and a 52-week high of C$110.18.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$220.79 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

