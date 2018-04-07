Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Franklin Electric worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 93,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,914.70, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.73 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $54,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $521,830. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/franklin-electric-co-fele-stake-lessened-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh-updated-updated.html.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.