Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a mar 18 dividend on Thursday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

FTF opened at $11.11 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: "Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Announces Mar 18 Dividend of $0.10 (FTF)" was published by Macon Daily

