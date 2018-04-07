Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

PG stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198,655.11, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

