Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $50.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.42 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,923.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

