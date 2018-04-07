Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $95.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $40,436.98, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

