Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hospital Co. of America were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,002,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,733,000 after buying an additional 433,283 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,022,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,058,000 after buying an additional 887,361 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hospital Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,051,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,639,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,225,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,496,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospital Co. of America stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $34,374.54, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Hospital Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $358,373.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 119,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $11,980,449.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,665.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About Hospital Co. of America

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

