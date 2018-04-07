JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of JD opened at $39.23 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56,161.14, a P/E ratio of 3,923.00, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

