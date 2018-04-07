Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,452,000 after purchasing an additional 425,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Weibo by 2,256.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Barclays raised their price objective on Weibo to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of WB opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25,689.93, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/franklin-resources-inc-raises-stake-in-weibo-corp-wb-updated.html.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.