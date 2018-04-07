Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,759 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $15,921,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,722.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 24,576 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $5,647,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,746 shares of company stock worth $48,887,779 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,002.71, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

