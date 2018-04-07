Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €77.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €77.00 ($95.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

FRA:FRA traded down €0.34 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €79.80 ($98.52). 153,701 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

