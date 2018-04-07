Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.74 ($95.98).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €63.38 ($78.25) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($74.27) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($98.77).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

