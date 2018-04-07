Friendz Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $104,447.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and The Rock Trading. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00675047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and The Rock Trading. It is not currently possible to buy Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

