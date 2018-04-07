Frontier Communications (FTR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frontier Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9697370823927 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FTR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,227. Frontier Communications has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $608.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.53. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.22 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

