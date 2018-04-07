FTD Companies (FTD) vs. Inergy (CEQP) Financial Analysis

Inergy (NYSE: CEQP) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inergy and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inergy -6.17% -4.04% -1.62% FTD Companies -13.26% 5.44% 2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inergy and FTD Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inergy 0 1 3 0 2.75 FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inergy currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. FTD Companies has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given FTD Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Inergy.

Dividends

Inergy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. FTD Companies does not pay a dividend. Inergy pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Inergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Inergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of FTD Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inergy has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inergy and FTD Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inergy $3.88 billion 0.48 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -22.63 FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.13 -$83.19 million $0.45 11.33

FTD Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inergy. Inergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTD Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inergy beats FTD Companies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inergy Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, our supply and logistics operations, our storage and terminals operations, our crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. The company also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other specialty foods, personalized gifts, fresh fruit baskets, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members. FTD Companies, Inc. offers its products under the ProFlowers, ProPlants, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, Mercury Man logo, FTD, Interflora, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com through its Websites, associated mobile sites and applications, and telephone. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

