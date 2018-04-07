FTD Companies Inc (FTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) will announce $273.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTD Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.70 million. FTD Companies posted sales of $280.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTD Companies will report full year sales of $273.88 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTD Companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 411,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,317. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.27, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 796.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

