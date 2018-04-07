Fujinto Price Reaches $0.0029 (CRYPTO:NTO)

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $190,155.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fujinto has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fujinto token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Fujinto

Fujinto was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io.

Fujinto Token Trading

Fujinto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fujinto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.