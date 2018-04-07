42,724 Shares in PepsiCo (PEP) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. 3,510,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $156,948.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

