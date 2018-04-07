FUNCoin (FUNC) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,519.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.04452060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003695 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001380 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012214 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007011 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00060538 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FUNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUNCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.